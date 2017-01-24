Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater at Virginia Beach proudly announces the 2017 Mattress Warehouse Country Mega-ticket, a six show “package” featuring the summer’s hottest country shows at Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater at Virginia Beach. Available ONLY online at www.megaticket.com or charge by phone 800-745-3000, the 2017 Mattress Warehouse Country Mega-ticket gives you the chance to buy tickets FIRST, weeks before the individual shows are available.

Lady Antebellum June 17

support: Kelsea Ballerini and Brett Young

Dierks Bentley July 16

support: Cole Swindell and Jon Pardi

Florida Georgia Line August 4

support: Nelly and Chris Lane

Luke Bryan August 17

support: Brett Eldredge and more

Jason Aldean August 27

support: Chris Young and Kane Brown

Brad Paisley September 10

support: Dustin Lynch, Chase Bryant and Lindsay Ell

