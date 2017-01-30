Just in time for the biggest football game of the year Dixie 105.7 announces the Dixie Bo!

Get qualified to win all the chicken and Fixins you need for the big game party from Bojangles with a tailgate package complete with chicken, biscuits and all the sides.

You also pick up a case of Bud and two cases of Bud Light, ice cold Pepsi products and other party goodies to make your Dixie Bo party a success. The Dixie BO brought to you by Bojangles, Pepsi Bottling venture,

City beverage and Dixie 105.7.

Share and Enjoy