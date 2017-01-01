10 New Country Artists to Watch in 2017 Keep your eyes on these new country artists in 2017! Continue reading…

LoCash 'Blessed and Thankful' for Their Success LoCash's Preston Brust and Chris Lucas talk to The Boot about their recent successes, and their current single, "Ring on Every Finger." Continue reading…

11 Years Ago: Carrie Underwood's 'Jesus, Take the Wheel' Hits No. 1 On Jan. 21, 2006, Carrie Underwood earned a No. 1 hit with her debut single, "Jesus, Take the Wheel." Continue reading…

Songwriter Shane McAnally (Officially) Ties the Knot Songwriter Shane McAnally and his partner, Michael McAnally Baum, legally wed on Jan. 20, 2017, after unofficially tying the knot in 2012. Continue reading…