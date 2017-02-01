Brantley Gilbert Hopes His Fans Relate to 'The Devil Don't Sleep' [Exclusive Video] Brantley Gilbert explains what he hopes his fans gain from 'The Devil Don't Sleep'. Continue reading…

Michael Ray Shares Music Video for 'Think a Little Less' Michael Ray has released the music video for his song "Think a Little Less." Continue reading…

Hear Adam Craig's New Single, 'Just a Phase' Adam Craig's single "Just a Phase" will be going for adds at country radio on Feb. 6. Continue reading…

Trace Adkins to Appear in Movie Based on MercyMe Hit Trace Adkins has a role in an upcoming movie based on the MercyMe song "I Can Only Imagine." Continue reading…